What's The Difference Between Bifacial And Monofacial Solar Panels?

Unless your electric bill is included in your rent, you've probably noticed that electric rates have been steadily increasing over the last several years. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, rates have increased faster than inflation since 2022. On average, rates increased by 13% between 2022 and 2025, but some areas of the U.S. saw even higher price hikes. If you cringe every time you see your electric bill in the mailbox, you may be considering solar panels.

Solar requires an upfront investment, and it can be difficult to calculate how much you'll save. You should talk to a few local companies for estimates on both installation costs and potential savings. EnergySage, an online comparison marketplace, estimates that you could save between $37,000 and $154,000 over 25 years. Once you start researching solar panels or talking to experts, you'll probably come across two terms you may not have heard before: bifacial and monofacial.

Monofacial solar panels only absorb sunlight from the front side. These types of panels have been around for decades and are still the most commonly used. Bifacial panels, on the other hand, absorb sunlight from both sides of the panel. The back side captures light reflecting from the roof, ground, or even nearby surfaces. Selecting the right solar panel option for your home can make a world of difference when it comes to energy production and return on investment, so here's what you should know.