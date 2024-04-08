The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Installing Solar Panels

While solar energy systems may save you some money on your monthly utilities bill, they are expensive to install. The cost is reflected in the number of panels needed, the quality of the panels, and the difficulty of the installation. A new solar panel energy system could cost anywhere from $10,000 to around $18,000, according to Forbes, which may be financially unfeasible for some. However, there are available tax credits that can help offset the cost. Finding out how many solar panels you'll need to power your home is a good start to see if installing them is possible.

While the technology has improved, each solar panel can lose around 0.5% of its power generation ability yearly, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. That means your first year of use will generate the most power and provide the most savings, with each subsequent year offering diminishing returns.

Another often neglected topic regarding solar panels is where they go after you replace them. While initial projections estimated that these panels would last the average household 30 years, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency, solar customers may be swapping them out sooner. Harvard Business Review calculates that it costs up to $30 to recycle a solar panel, but only a few dollars to throw it in a landfill. So, well-meaning homeowners looking to help the environment may end up creating an overabundance of solar panel trash. However, the hope is new developments in recycling can help alleviate this potential problem.