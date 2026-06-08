5 Features The iPad Pro Has That An iPad Air Doesn't

At the time of writing, the current iPad Pro released in 2025 packs Apple's bleeding-edge M5 Apple Silicon chip. Compare that to the current iPad Air released in 2026, which has the M4. The M4 released on the iPad Pro in 2024 was a powerhouse then (and still is now), and even a couple of years later, the iPad Air is getting the M4 at a steal of a price point. So how do they compare?

Specs-wise, the M5 is nuts. The iPad Pro can effortlessly play AAA titles available on the App Store at high resolutions, high graphic settings, and stable frame rates. There are added benefits to the M5 generation specifically, such as improved ray tracing in the games that support it. Those doing AI workloads will also notice an uplift when throwing the GPU at them. 4K videos export in minutes. Importantly, the Pro does all of this without a fan and while staying surprisingly cool.

That sounds nice, but in most cases there's only a 10% difference between the M5 and the M4 for demanding workloads. For everything else, the difference is likely going to be imperceptible when testing the iPad Air and iPad Pro side by side. Typical iPad activities — streaming content, checking emails, web browsing — won't improve meaningfully with the M5. It's the same issue the iPad Pro has had for years: too much power, wasted because it's imprisoned behind iPadOS's restrictive operating system. It goes without saying that if you don't have a professional workflow, you don't need the iPad Pro M5 — and even if you do, the Air is probably still overkill anyway.