Sick Of Bulky Power Bricks & Charging Adapters? This USB Gadget May Solve The Issue
If you can't live without your phone, like so many digital consumers today, then there's one other thing you likely can't live without: your phone charger. But as useful as they are, phone chargers can be pretty inconvenient because of their size. Most chargers and power bricks in the market are bulky and stick out at least an inch from the wall. They also take up space in your backpack every time you travel, you can't fit them into a socket without blocking the other outlet, and they're overall annoying to use, especially in tight spaces behind furniture.
The good news, though, is that charger technology has evolved over time. And now, you can readily find slim-type power bricks from trustworthy charger brands for your phone. This USB gadget has a sleek design, ideal for whenever you're out traveling or when you just want to keep a minimalist charging setup at home.
Yes, slim-type phone chargers are a thing
Compared to standard phone chargers that are bulkier all around, slim-type power bricks are just wide at the front and notably thin on the side. They're usually about 3 to 4 inches in length, 2 inches in width, and only a little over half an inch in thickness. They also come with a 90-degree flat plug, so they can sit flush on the wall, convenient for when the AC socket is behind the couch, TV, or table. But just because slim-type power bricks are considerably more compact than your usual wall charger, it doesn't mean they're less powerful. In fact, they're just as capable.
For instance, the UGREEN Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim Charger offers fast charging for your USB-C and USB-A electronics. It can top up a Samsung S23 Ultra from 0 to 50% in just 19 minutes and a MacBook Pro M2 from 0 to 51% in half an hour. There are even GaN phone chargers, like the Baseus GaN5 Pro Flat USB-C Wall Charger 65W and the Nomad Goods 65W Slim Power Adapter that feature GaN technology that keeps the charger cool while charging. Most slim USB phone chargers available also include multiple ports to let you charge more than one device at once. Some have two USB-C and one USB-A, while others only have two USB-C. You can still find a single-port slim charger like the Belkin 20W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger, though it's less common than its multi-port counterparts.