Sick Of Bulky Power Bricks & Charging Adapters? This USB Gadget May Solve The Issue

If you can't live without your phone, like so many digital consumers today, then there's one other thing you likely can't live without: your phone charger. But as useful as they are, phone chargers can be pretty inconvenient because of their size. Most chargers and power bricks in the market are bulky and stick out at least an inch from the wall. They also take up space in your backpack every time you travel, you can't fit them into a socket without blocking the other outlet, and they're overall annoying to use, especially in tight spaces behind furniture.

The good news, though, is that charger technology has evolved over time. And now, you can readily find slim-type power bricks from trustworthy charger brands for your phone. This USB gadget has a sleek design, ideal for whenever you're out traveling or when you just want to keep a minimalist charging setup at home.