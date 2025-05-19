Things You Should Do To Help Prevent OLED Screen Burn-In

OLED screens have been around for a while but gained widespread popularity in the last decade. They're celebrated for their superior visual quality, with bright colors contrasting against darker blacks. The one downside of OLEDs, however, is that they fall victim to screen burn-in. Here's why this happens and how to prevent it.

It's important to understand how OLEDs actually work. Unlike the previous Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) technology, each pixel in an OLED screen is self-lit rather than having an LED backlight. This means that a specific pixel in an OLED screen can be left unlit to achieve a truer black color. For LCD screens, all pixels would have to be backlit resulting in blacks appearing more gray and washed out.

Despite this superior visual quality, though, OLEDs come with a major drawback known as burn-in. Screen burn-in is when a pixel or pixels become permanently discolored, which means being unable to show anything but a specific image. This happens when the same image has been displayed on a screen for an extended amount of time. It could be caused by something like a bright, high-contrast image from a paused screen.

OLED screens are more susceptible to burn-in as each pixel is emitting its own light, which can cause them to degrade faster. While there are some ways to fix OLED screen burn-in, prevention is key. Once you've had some burn-in, it's practically impossible to reverse, so it's better to act quickly. Any device with an OLED screen can suffer from this — not only TVs or monitors but also smartphones, smart watches, and even the OLED version of the Nintendo Switch! For now, we're going to focus on TVs and monitors, but the general principles apply everywhere.