Every iPad Smart Connector Accessory (It's A Short List, Here's Why)

While you were unboxing your iPad, or maybe over the course of using it, you might have noticed three small metallic dots on the back or side of the device. Well, these dots are a set of something called Pogo pins, which are the foundation of Apple's iPad Smart Connectors.

A Smart Connector transfers power and data to connected smart accessories, most commonly keyboards. The accessories feature spring-loaded pins that click into the Smart Connector on the iPad, creating a stable connection between the two devices. Not only does this connect the two devices without the need for Bluetooth pairing, but it also powers and charges any accessory connected to the iPad. It's a sleek, battery-free solution perfect for heavy users constantly on the go.

While the Smart Connector sounds like a game-changer for iPad accessories, it hasn't lived up to its full potential. Since it launched, very few Smart Connector accessories have been released, and nearly all of them are keyboards made by Apple or Logitech. In this article, we'll walk through every official iPad Smart Connector accessory available today, explain how they work, and dig into the reasons why this promising feature never really took off.