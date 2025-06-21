Can You Charge And Use A Power Bank At The Same Time? It Depends On This One Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good power bank can be a lifesaver for keeping your phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices charged any time you're off the grid. They're great for providing your campsite devices with electricity, and it's certainly useful to have one around in the event of a power outage. But you might have occasionally wondered if power banks might have some on-grid uses as well.

Say you've just gotten home from a camping trip and you've plugged your freshly depleted power bank into the wall to recharge. You might look at all those AC and USB outlets on the bank and wonder if maybe you can use it as a sort of standing power brick, using the power bank as a central hub to charge and power your devices while the bank itself draws power from the grid at the same time. This would certainly be handy, as most power banks typically have a lot of different connectivity options, and it would spare you from needing to juggle individual adapters and trying to make them all fit on a single crowded outlet.

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is going to vary from power bank to power bank, depending on whether or not they have a feature called "pass-through charging," AKA "pass-through power delivery." Those that have this feature can power devices as they charge, while those that do not are only able to perform one function at a time.