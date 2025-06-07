What Are The Three Dots On The Back Of An iPad For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple prides itself on the attention to detail in its designs. Beauty is subjective, but it's hard to find someone who thinks Apple devices aren't eye candy. One of the most incredible-looking gadgets the company makes is the iPad in all its various forms. From the astonishing thinness of the M4 iPad Pro to the joyful primary colors of the iPad 10th Generation, they're objects of both form and function. But breaking the pristine aluminum chassis of your iPad are three curious-looking golden dots located either on the back of the device or along one of its side rails. What in the world could be so important that Apple would interrupt the flow of its meticulous tablet designs?

The dots are actually pogo pins, designed to connect your iPad to a wide range of compatible accessories. Pogo pin connectors utilize spring-loaded pins that press against metal contacts, similar to the dots found on the iPad, to establish a stable connection. Because there is pressure from the springs, the connection is unlikely to break too easily, despite the absence of a port-style securement, such as that used by USB ports. Because Apple loves to give everything a slick name, it refers to the iPad's pogo pin connector as a Smart Connector.

So, what can you actually connect to the Smart Connector? Well, from keyboard cases to... actually, it's pretty much just keyboard cases at this point, but those are pretty useful for transforming your iPad into a productivity machine. It turns out that Apple hasn't had a lot of success getting other brands to create accessories that utilize the Smart Connector, but there are a couple of products worth considering.

