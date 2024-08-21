How To Connect A Magic Keyboard To Your iPad

Since its initial debut in 2010, the iPad has been trying to find its place in the Apple ecosystem. By offering a sort of middle ground between iPhones and Macs, the tablet definitely fulfills needs for certain niches, especially in the creative space wherein users need touch screen features that have not yet arrived in even the most advanced Mac models. Although many still will argue that an iPad can't be a full laptop replacement just yet, the reality is that it can work for a lot of people already. Additionally, the latest models of the iPad Pro solve a lot of concerns people had that made it difficult to use as a primary work or school device, such as the software limitations and processing power. However, one key advantage that Macs still have over iPads is having a built-in keyboard. Thankfully, Apple resolves this concern with the help of the Magic Keyboard.

Advertisement

These days, Apple has multiple versions of the Magic Keyboard from the standard Magic Keyboard ($99), Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad ($129), and even a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($149). Plus, Apple also offers versions of the Magic Keyboard that comes with built-in cases specifically for your iPad: the Magic Keyboard Folio ($249), the Magic Keyboard for iPad Air ($299), and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro ($299). So, if you have of these on hand, here's how to connect them to your iPad.