9 Reasons Android Tablets Never Beat The iPad

Apple and Google both updated their tablet lineups in May 2024, but unless you're the sort of person who combs through every bit of tech news, you probably only heard about the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Android tablets remain on life support, carried forward only by Samsung and a few other torchbearers. Even Google doesn't seem that invested in keeping the product category alive. Its new Pixel Tablet is a $400 midrange device with an outdated processor. Meanwhile, the new iPad Pro has a bleeding-edge tandem OLED display and carries the M4 chip that outclasses the latest MacBooks. In other words, while Apple continues to push the boundaries of what a tablet can do, Google seems to have given up on making similar strides with Android tablets. Even the term "Android tablet" evokes a lack of quality in some people.

Of course, it's true that high-end Android tablets do exist. Samsung's Tab S9 series are absolute powerhouses that even beat out the iPad Pro in a few key areas like multitasking. But whereas Android phones are getting better each year and outselling the iPhone worldwide, the same cannot be said for tablets. The iPad is, at this point, so dominant that even those who would never purchase an iPhone know that the iPad is the only real tablet game in town. To put that in numbers, Statcounter says as of 2024 Apple owns over 57% of tablet sales in the U.S., Samsung just over 16%, and other brands barely register. So, how did this happen? How did Google allow itself to be lapped by Apple in this product category, and what would need to happen for Android tablets to finally stand a chance against the iPad?