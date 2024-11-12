10 Top-Rated Cases For The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Tablets
Samsung's newest Galaxy S10 line of tablets is the pinnacle of large-screen Android devices and the best Android tablets compared to iPads. With powerful processors, big batteries, and gorgeous AMOLED screens, they're so good they might even replace your laptop — but they're also eye-wateringly expensive. There's no base model this year, making the Galaxy Tab S10+ the start of the lineup, and you can spend over $1,600 for the 1TB version of the top-end Tab S10 Ultra. With that kind of investment, these are devices you'll absolutely want to protect, and you'll more than likely end up dropping a few more Hamiltons on one of the top-rated cases from Amazon.
We generally expected top-rated products to be the best or at least above average. But on Amazon, ratings aren't everything. Between algorithmic ranking, the likelihood of fake reviews, and other skewed data points, it's never a good idea to mindlessly buy the top Amazon result. Moreover, the brands that rise to the top may just be the best at marketing.
We took a closer look at the top-rated Amazon listings for Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 cases to see if they're legit, in some cases (pun not intended) giving them a hands-on test. Notably, any cases that fit the Tab S10 series will also fit last year's Tab S9 series unless otherwise noted, and many will fit the S8 series. That's because Samsung didn't update the design of the tablets this year, which is good news for anyone who isn't upgrading but still needs a new case. So, here are 10 of the top-rated cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 or S9 tablet.
Spigen Rugged Armor Pro
Amazon's "overall pick" case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and S9 series of tablets is the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for $29.99. Made of TPU plastic, it is a case that feels rather flimsy until you actually ensconce your tablet within it. At that point, it feels much sturdier, though you're certainly trading a certain amount of protection for the case's slimness. If you don't mind an unwieldy tablet, a thicker case may be the way to go, but if you want to preserve the Tab's svelte profile, this is a fine option. However, since it covers the top rail of the device, you won't be able to conveniently dock the Tab's S Pen up top. Instead, you'll need to keep it docked on the backplate when not in use.
The Rugged Armor Pro features a fold-over screen cover with a felt lining to prevent damage to the Tab's gorgeous AMOLED display while traveling. It secures magnetically when closed, but the magnets aren't very strong (at least on our unit). It flaps open with the weight of gravity alone, and should the lip of the cover get caught on something in your bag, it will also pop open.
The cover folds back into a kickstand, but thanks again to the flimsiness of the magnets, the stand is prone to collapsing if you so much as tap the screen too aggressively, leaving your unsupported tablet to fall backward and slam into whatever surface it's resting on. Lastly, if you have pets, be aware that the felt lining of the cover flap collects pet hair like a lint roller. Overall, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is a great case for basic protection, and it comes in all sizes for the Tab S9 and S10. Just don't bring it hiking.
Infiland Multi-Angle Stand Cover
If you're looking for a tablet cover with a bit more of a refined design, another top-rated listing on Amazon is the Infiland Multi-Angle Stand Cover for $24.99. This folio-style case wraps your Galaxy Tab S10 (or S9/S8) in a faux-leather, notebook-style encasement. When unfolded, it can prop the tablet up at a number of different angles on its soft-touch interior.
Every Galaxy Tab S10 case must contend with the S Pen, which docks on the tablet's backplate. The Infiland has no mechanism to secure the stylus when the case is open, but when folded up, it wraps more than 360 degrees around the device to fold back over the S Pen docking area. It's a smart design that keeps the pen easily accessible when you're using the tablet and protected when you're not. The main issue apparent with this case is that it assumes you'll be using your Tab S10 on a table with a decent amount of vertical space.
The clip-in style of this case has the benefit of leaving the top aluminum rail mostly exposed, which means you can still dock your S Pen on the magnets there while using the tablet. However, don't expect shock-proofing here; the thin, plastic interior and folio-like exterior of the case won't do much to absorb a drop impact from such a heavy tablet. With that said, many reviewers noted the surprisingly high-quality feel of the build and materials, with one noting that it feels "like a good hardback book cover."
Seymac Heavy Duty Shockproof case
If you're looking for the most aggressive protection possible for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 or S9, Seymac appears to have you literally covered with its heavy-duty shockproof Galaxy Tab S10 Case. This multi-piece case has an impressive 4.7 rating on Amazon out of over 1,250 reviews at the time of this writing, and it sort of resembles an Otterbox case on steroids. Your tablet will be sandwiched between a hard internal shell and a plastic screen protector, then further encased in a shock-absorbent silicone exterior with raised corners for further protection. Will it make your tablet bulky as all hell? Yes, especially if you have the S10 Ultra, which is already comically large without a case. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more absurdly rugged form of protection (Samsung sells its own rugged style case, which is made up of a single piece with no screen protector).
The Seymac case also comes with a combination hand strap and kickstand, which is rotatable to accommodate portrait and landscape orientations. It also comes with a sling strap so you can wear the tablet like a satchel, making it even less likely to suffer a drop. Ports have rubberized bumps for easy access, and the charging port is covered by a rubber flap. It comes in a range of colors that some would describe as bold and fun, and others would characterize as tasteless and garish. Reviewers seem satisfied with this case overall, though some note its bulkiness and how hard it is to put on and take off.
Spigen Tough Armor Pro
The sibling of the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro listed above, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro case, distinguishes itself via the inclusion of a much sturdier kickstand and the omission of the screen cover flap found on that other case. If you have a screen protector already installed on your tablet or don't care too much about screen protection, this may be the more attractive option, as the hard plastic kickstand has a support strut that allows the tablet to be flipped upside down and placed at a more oblique angle for tasks like drawing with the S Pen stylus.
The Tough Armor Pro is a unibody, polycarbonate case that attaches to your tablet with a snap-in style. When donned, it is relatively slim, but the kickstand and the backs of each corner are flush with the lips that clip the S Pen in place on its backside charging plate. This makes it great for resting flush on a table, something that isn't possible without a case, as the camera rings protrude from the back of the tablet enough to interfere with some operation. The rubberized finish on the corners also helps to prevent it from sliding around on a smooth surface.
Overall, this a great case for anyone who wants a sleek case with a kickstand that can actually hold up your beefy Android tablet. However, if you own a Tab S10 Ultra or S9 Ultra, you'll be out of luck. At the very least, neither Amazon nor the official Spigen website has listings for an Ultra size — only for the Plus sizes.
Poetic TurtleSkin Case
Poetic has made quite a name for itself in the case world over the past few years, and its phone cases have become known for clever, functional, and high-quality designs. However, Poetic only makes one case for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series in the form of the Poetic TurtleSkin silicone case for $23. This case is essentially a single, thick piece of silicone that slips over the tablet. It's not much to look at unless you really dig the turtle shell pattern on the back.
If you're the kind of person whose young children frequently borrow your tablet, this is the case to get, and Poetic advertises it as childproof. It's relatively shock-proof thanks to the sheer thickness of the silicone, with a honeycomb interior pattern and breathing room in the corners. It will more than likely survive an indoor drop from a child's height, and it doesn't have any sharp or small pieces that could injure a small child.
The TurtleSkin case appears quite bulky, which may or may not be a downside for you personally. A few reviews complained that their unit didn't fit their device quite snugly enough, making the tablet feel less secure inside, while others complained that it was too tight. Overall, it's a good option if you want a very basic case that still gives your tablet enough protection for daily peace of mind.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
One of the most compelling top-rated cases for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for $35. Yes, it's a hilariously self-confident name for a tablet case, and the design of the case skews more beetle than unicorn, but this case has an attractive combination of design, protection, and price. It's a two-piece case, including the built-in screen protector, with the main portion made from a dual-material design with a polycarbonate outer shell and TPU interior.
This combination of materials is commonly used in cases and generally leads to great shock-proofing because it uses the same physics as a bike helmet. The Unicorn Beetle Pro also has extra room in the corners, which shifts energy away from the corners in the event of a drop. The back of the case has an industrial design with four small anti-slip nubs for lying it flat on a table, along with a kickstand that folds flush with the backplate when not in use. When popped out, the kickstand has a support strut to keep it from being accidentally retracted.
It also features a snap-clip style securement for the S Pen, similar to several other cases on this list. On the right side, a silicone flap covers the charging port. This is overall a very well-designed case, and the one nitpick to be found with it is that, although there are two microphones on the top rail of the Galaxy Tab S10 and S9 lineup, Supcase has inexplicably provided only a single microphone cutout along the top rail. This issue was reported in a number of Amazon reviews may affect your microphone performance in situations like Zoom calls, video recording, and so forth.
Samsung's own cases
Lastly, let's examine Samsung's own cases for the Galaxy Tab S10, beginning with its keyboard cases. To take advantage of Samsung's many productivity features in One UI, the company sells two different styles of its Book Cover Keyboard case, one with a trackpad and a Slim version without. The Book Cover Keyboard with a trackpad is a two-piece solution consisting of a backplate with a kickstand that snaps magnetically into place and the keyboard itself, which attaches via pogo pins on the bottom of the tablet.
Here's the kicker: it costs $229 for the Tab S10+ version and an eye-watering $350 for the Tab S10 Ultra variant. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim, meanwhile, drops the trackpad, has shallower keys, and is a lot cheaper at $160 or $200. You'd be hard-pressed to find better keyboard cases for these tablets, especially if you want to replace your laptop with Samsung DeX, but unfortunately, you'll pay a premium for that bespoke experience.
Samsung also sells the Smart Book Cover, which is basically the Book Cover Keyboard without the keyboard. It has an origami-style kickstand rather than a hinged kickstand, but it attaches to the backplate with the same magnets. All three cases have a cleverly designed magnetic flap to keep the S Pen secured, the plastic part of which can be removed if you'd rather have the stylus fully exposed.
Finally, there's the Outdoor Cover, which retails at $70 for the Tab S10+ version or $80 for the Tab S10 Ultra version. It has raised corners and a large kickstand that doubles as a handle. While this is certainly a nice case, there are better, more rugged cases available for far cheaper, including the Spigen Tough Armor Pro and Seymac Heavy duty listed in this article.