Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus Review: Premium Android Tablet With A Price To Match

In the world of Android tablets, there is a push to make a productivity machine that can compete with a laptop but be as light and portable as a tablet. Samsung in particular has been leading that charge for many years. There've been long periods of time where the only real viable choice for a high-end Android tablet was one made by Samsung.

Productivity tablets in particular are a weird sort of niche for Android tablet users. If you ask around, you'll find a ton of uses from the education to the construction industries. It used to be that Android tablets in particular would just be glorified Netflix boxes, good for consumption and that was the end of the list.

These days, with processing power relatively easy to come by, the "productivity tablet" is becoming a force to be reckoned with. The advantages are obvious — mobile operating systems are what most people spend most of their time on, so why shouldn't that come in a larger form factor that's good for getting work done too?

At its most recent fall event, Samsung launched a pair of new tablets — the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra. I've been using a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus sample, provided my Samsung, in my office for around two weeks, and this is my full review.

