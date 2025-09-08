5 Uses For The Thunderbolt Port On Your Your Laptop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To most people, the mention of a Thunderbolt port on your laptop may blur into meaninglessness on a long spec sheet. That's totally understandable. Thunderbolt looks identical to USB-C physically. It's often not explained very well what makes it different or why you should use it. But if you have a Thunderbolt port, there's a reason why you should care. TL;DR, Thunderbolt ports are like USB-C that started training for Mr. Universe. Many never fully appreciate just how much better Thunderbolt can be, leaving it unused. It's like having a jacuzzi in your backyard but choosing to take only a hot shower. Suffice it to say that once you really put the Thunderbolt to good use, it'll be hard to go back.

Instead of just throwing a bunch of big numbers at you and telling you that Thunderbolt's somehow better, we're going to look at practical ways you can use your Thunderbolt port. These ports are quite common, and you may not even realize you have one; they're found in competing brands like the Apple MacBook Pro and the Microsoft Surface Laptop, to name a few. Here are five uses for your laptop's Thunderbolt port beyond being just another USB-C.