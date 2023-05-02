Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Review: A Familiar Windows PC With Reliable Power

This is the 5th generation of Surface laptops, and at a glance, it looks a lot like the Surface Laptop 4. They both have the exact same dimensions in fact. This review unit is silver with an all-aluminum casing. Some models ship with Alcantara on the keyboard deck; this one did not, and that's okay. Alcantara feels absolutely luxurious to the touch, but it's also fairly difficult to keep clean.

Inside the clamshell, you have a gigantic 15-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes the screen seem absolutely huge. On the keyboard deck, you have a keyboard with a nice layout and decent travel. I personally like minimal travel on a keyboard, but I could easily see why others might want just a hair more distance between the press and the strike. The arrow keys are oriented in that annoying "up and down are the size of one key" orientation, which is particularly annoying considering how much space is available for the keyboard.

The key pitch, or the distance between the keys is wider than most laptops, due largely to that same amount of real estate a 15-inch screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio provides. The touchpad is a very decent size which you'll appreciate, given the distance your cursor needs to cover.

The overall build of the laptop is extremely thin and light, but also quite sturdy. There isn't any flex in the body, which is great and surprising considering how thin this laptop is. Microsoft spent a lot of time building this laptop (over multiple generations) and it shows.