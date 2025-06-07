How Can You Add More Storage To A Laptop?

Upgrading your laptop's internal drive to a higher-capacity SSD is a great way to increase storage space. It's a one-time upgrade that gives you fast, offline storage without relying on external devices. Upgrading the internal drive also makes a lot of sense if you plan to store games or edit videos. Plus, it's often cheaper than buying an external SSD with the same capacity.

Although most laptops let you upgrade the internal hard drive, that's not always the case. To check if yours does, you'll need to look up your specific model online and see whether the storage drive is soldered or replaceable. You can also head to Crucial's Upgrade Selector page to check if a storage upgrade is possible. When buying the new SSD from one of the major SSD brands, ensure it's compatible with your laptop. Depending on your setup, you might need to temporarily back up your files elsewhere or do a fresh install.

Replacing the internal storage drive means you'll need the right tools and a bit of know-how to open up your laptop. In most cases, it involves carefully removing a few screws or brackets, sliding out the old drive, and installing the new SSD in its place. Of course, it's easier said than done. If you're not confident working with your laptop's hardware or simply don't want to risk it, it's best to let a professional handle it.

