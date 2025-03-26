9 Of The Best Cloud Storage Options For Personal Use In 2025

Our personal online lives generate a tremendous amount of data, including photos, videos, emails, documents, and more. If you stored all this data on your devices, not only could it affect your device's performance as its storage drive fills up, but if something happens to that device, you could lose everything. Cloud storage and local storage are both important, but the cloud offers extra peace of mind.

Advertisement

Some providers offer a certain amount of free storage, but it's shockingly easy to exceed that. For instance, if you have a Google account — and all Gmail users have one — then you automatically get 15 gigabytes (GB) of free cloud storage for your documents, photos, and other files. Apple users get 5 GB of free iCloud storage when they activate their Apple device. Even 15 GB of storage fills up fast, especially if you make a lot of videos or work with large documents and PDFs. Paid personal cloud storage options can deliver hundreds of gigabytes or even terabytes of additional storage.

There are other things cloud storage providers can offer. File syncing across devices ensures you'll always have access to the files you need. Security features such as two-factor authentication help keep your data safe. Automatic file versioning helps you to restore files in case of disaster. Plus, choosing a cloud storage provider with a good reputation and many years in business offers reassurance that you won't need to scramble to find a new storage provider years from now. With so many cloud providers offering advanced features, the difference often comes down to raw storage amounts. To help you sort through which cloud service may be for you, we've organized nine personal cloud storage providers ranked by gigabytes per dollar per month of each subscription.

Advertisement