How To Disable OneDrive On Windows

Cloud storage is one of the biggest tech advancements of the past 20 years. Being able to keep all your files in one place, safe and easily accessible without the need to carry dozens of hard drives around is something we now take for granted. Having cloud storage you can access whenever you want is now so common you can build your own without much effort.

Nowadays there are as many cloud storage services as there are flash drive and hard drive manufacturers. This means you have to think about what service suits your needs better. A problem comes when you want to use a cloud storage service other than the default one in your device — like iCloud for Apple, Google Drive for Android and OneDrive for Microsoft. That's because all of these come pre-installed and set up on your phone, tablet, or computer. If you buy a PC but want to use Google Drive, you'll likely end up with duplicates of certain files due to automatic syncing and uploading — OneDrive begins syncing immediately after setting up Windows, for instance.

If you want to disable OneDrive and either keep your files on the ground, or use another cloud storage service, this is the guide for you.