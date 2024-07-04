A Private Google Docs Alternative Just Launched: Here's How To Try It

Proton, the maker of privacy-centric software tools, has set its sights on one of Google's most widely-used productivity platforms. The Swiss company has introduced Proton Docs, a more secure take on Google Docs with all the core bells and whistles that make it one of the most widely used document editors out there.

Docs in Proton Drive, as the company likes to call it, is bundled as part of its Proton Drive suite, which already includes services like Proton Mail, Calendar, VPN, and Pass, alongside the cloud-based encrypted storage service. One of the biggest draws of Proton's Docs rival is that it is end-to-end encrypted. The likes of Google and Microsoft also offer similar tools with their Workspace and Office 365 kits, but their track record with data privacy ethics (such as making the purpose of Incognito less than clear) makes Proton's new service worthy of a shot.

"Instead of storing your data in the U.S., where it can be subject to government surveillance, Proton is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws," the company said as part of its product announcement. However, it's not just the document safety that the company is banking on. "It's all private — even keystrokes and cursor movements are encrypted," says the company, which was established by a physicist after a crowdfunding campaign and recently attained non-profit status.