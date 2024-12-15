5 Ways To Transfer Files From PC To PC

From time to time, you may need to transfer files between Windows PCs — whether it's to move documents between work computers, share photos with friends, or back up important data. The good news is that you don't have to resort to emailing files every time you want to share or move them between computers.

Advertisement

Whether both PCs are nearby or in different locations, there are several methods for transferring files. You can use built-in features like Windows' Nearby Sharing, opt for a wired connection, or turn to cloud storage solutions and external storage devices to get the job done. Each of these options varies in speed, ease of use, and suitability depending on the size of the files and the proximity of the devices involved.

In this article, we'll guide you through five of the best methods for transferring files between Windows PCs. Whether you prefer a wireless option, a simple plug-and-play solution, or cloud-based transfer across multiple devices, you'll find a solution that meets your needs.