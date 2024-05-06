What Is Windows 11 S Mode, And How Can You Turn It Off?

If you recently purchased a Windows PC and couldn't install external apps from third-party sources, your PC is probably in Windows S mode, a feature that prioritizes security and optimal system performance. Some new devices come with S mode pre-applied. It is primarily designed to protect users from potentially harmful and unauthorized applications while improving Windows device efficiency. It boots Windows with essential services and drivers only.

In Windows 11 S mode, users are prohibited from installing third-party applications and can only install apps from the Microsoft Store. This ensures that all installed apps are under Microsoft's security guidelines, significantly reducing the risk of malware attacks on your PC. The Microsoft-certified apps are mainly optimized and rarely resource-hogging, making your system run smoothly. This makes S mode particularly suitable for educational institutions and businesses prioritizing stability and security.

While S mode has benefits, its restrictions might not suit every Windows user. Users who are required to install various specialized applications for their work that are unavailable on the Microsoft Store won't be happy with it. This also applies to users who need more control over their PC and love customization.

If you are stuck in S mode on Windows 11, this guide will provide step-by-step instructions for opting out.