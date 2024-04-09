How To Upgrade Windows 11 From Home To Pro

Microsoft releases various editions of its Windows operating system to meet consumers' needs and preferences, such as Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, SE, and more. Each of these is designed for a specific user group to let users choose an OS that best fits their requirements, whether for personal use, professional work, education, or enterprise-level management and security. The tradition continued with Windows 11, too.

Generally, many users begin with the Windows 11 Home edition as it is the most commonly available and used Windows OS edition. However, if you are a power user, you might want some advanced features and more control over your PC with time. That's when upgrading your Windows 11 Home to Pro will help you.

While Windows 11 Home does a fairly good job for a regular user, it lacks some advanced features and built-in settings that only the Pro edition provides. Fret not, it's easier to make a switch from Windows 11 Home to Pro than it seems.

Whether you want to upgrade via Microsoft Store or by manually using a license key, this guide will help you make a smooth transition without troubling your personal files and settings and disturbing your workflow.