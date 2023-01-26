How To Activate Windows 10 Or Windows 11

When Microsoft first launched the Windows operating system, installing it was only a matter of copying the program onto a disk. You didn't have to verify your copy of Windows. Starting with Windows XP, however, Microsoft introduced a system to combat piracy, Windows Activation, which ensures that you have a valid license ,and it's not installed on more devices than authorized (via Microsoft).

Oddly enough, Windows XP would later become the most pirated version of Windows because users found ways to tamper with the Windows Activation (via BetaNews). But Microsoft responded by toughening up security with increasingly sophisticated anti-piracy features in later versions. Modern versions of Windows, Windows 10, and Windows 11, now use a combination of product keys (a unique string of 25 characters), online activation, and hardware fingerprinting (tying your copy of Windows to a specific device) to validate your license.

If you've encountered a strange watermark on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 desktop, then you currently don't have a valid license to use Windows on your machine. Or, you may have changed the machine's hardware enough to trigger a reactivation (via Microsoft).

Windows remains functional without activation, but you'll be locked out of personalization and other non-essential features until it's addressed.