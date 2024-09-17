5 Easy Ways To Free Up Storage Space On Windows 11

Using a Windows 11 computer is a great experience, but the accumulation of files, apps, and system updates can lead to storage space issues over time. Running out of storage is never ideal, as it not only prevents you from downloading new apps, files, and essential Windows updates, but can also lead to a Windows laptop or PC with slow performance. This problem is particularly common on devices with smaller hard drives, and while upgrading to a larger drive is a good option, it's not always practical or feasible.

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to fix this particular issue, and you can do so without using any third-party storage cleanup tools. Windows has built-in features like Disk Cleanup and Storage Sense, or you can manually delete unwanted apps and files from your PC. Below, we'll walk you through some practical ways to clear storage space on your Windows 11 system, helping to boost performance and keep your device running smoothly.