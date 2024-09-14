How To Prevent Apps From Running In The Background On Windows (And Why You Should)

By default, your Windows 10 and 11 PC allows apps to run in the background to perform tasks and stay updated, even when you're not actively using them. While apps like Teams, Outlook, and WhatsApp may need background activity to deliver timely notifications and keep your inbox updated, many other apps don't require constant operation. Additionally, allowing too many apps to run simultaneously in the background can lead to noticeable slowdowns, affecting the performance of your foreground tasks and overall system responsiveness.

Preventing unnecessary background app activity is an excellent way to avoid this. Doing so can also free up system resources, enhance your computer's speed, and ensure a smooth experience. Both Windows 10 and 11 offer straightforward options to disable background activity for individual apps. Before we dive into how to do this, let's go over some of the key reasons why preventing apps from running in the background is beneficial.