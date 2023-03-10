Common Things Taking Up Too Much Space On Your Windows PC

Personal computers didn't really start hitting the average person's home until the mid-'90s. Household personal computer ownership didn't crest 50% until the year 2000, but computing machines had existed for decades by that point. In fact, the first computer with internal storage was built by IBM nearly half a century earlier.

At the time, the hulking 305 RAMAC weighed more than a ton, cost tens of thousands of dollars a year to operate, and could hold a laughable five megabytes of data. You've probably lost more data than that by leaving a flash drive in your pocket when your pants go through the wash. Today, the average entry-level laptop can be tossed in a backpack while carrying thousands of times as much data as its predecessor.

Despite the incredible storage capacity of modern machines, after a few months or years, you might find that you're all full up and constantly deleting things to free up space. While the specifics of what's gumming up the works of your personal PC may vary from person to person, there are some usual suspects we can identify and address to buy you a little more time before you need an upgrade.