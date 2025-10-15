The New iPad Pro M5 Is Apple's Most Powerful Tablet Yet, But I Still See The Same Old Problem

The new iPad Pro is here, and with it, the M5 chip, giving the iPad processing power on par with Apple desktops and laptops, at least on paper. Apple's press release on the launch notes that the new iPad is multiple times faster than previous generations, giving the end user more bandwidth to edit photos, make video calls, and draw on the screen.

Additionally, the press release harped on the iPad's ability to play nice with generative AI (which is a whole can of worms in and of itself). Hardware-wise, the iPad Pro is paired with 12GB of RAM, and is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations. It's priced starting at $999 and is available from October 22nd.

Generative AI is another issue entirely, but the Apple M5 chip, storage up to 2TB, and a price that isn't entirely egregious (at least compared to other Apple products) is all well and good. No one is going to say that a faster chipset and more horsepower is a bad thing. However, the introduction of the M5 into the iPad family exacerbates a problem the iPad has had from the beginning.