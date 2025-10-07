Is This The Worst iPadOS 26 Feature? Here's What Users Have To Say

The iPad is one of the most iconic devices around and has stood the test of time, when nearly every other tablet manufacturer failed to capture a meaningful market share. In 2019, Apple finally branched its mobile operating system into iOS and iPadOS — the latter promising to bring a more computer-like experience. Years later, we have iPadOS 26 in all its Liquid Glass glory.

Beyond the visual overhaul, iPadOS 26 brings under-the-hood improvements to the Files app and a familiar Preview app to make document viewing and editing simpler. The update also brought about some major changes to the multitasking capabilities and mechanism of the iPad — but these modifications are unfortunately not being received too well by users.

What distinguishes an iPad from an iPhone is primarily the size of the display — allowing you to multitask with greater freedom. Though power users will still prefer a proper laptop, the iPad has managed to attract many creative professionals, especially those in the digital art industry. Being able to multitask on a bigger screen meant you could glance over multiple apps at the same time, launch instances of floating windows, and push them away when you're done.

You can still do all of that with iPadOS 26 — but not without added friction. Based on frustrations shared by multiple users on forum posts and even a few opinions showcased by reviewers, here's why the new multitasking workflow could be the worst feature in iPadOS 26.