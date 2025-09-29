5 Settings You Might Want To Change After Updating To iPadOS 26

A windowing system has finally arrived on iPadOS, praise be. Previously, the iPad had two modes of operation: full-screen apps with the option to place two apps side by side, or Stage Manager, a feature reminiscent of the same one on Mac where windows are grouped for specific tasks. Now there's a third option: Windowed Apps. You can switch to it in Settings > Multitasking & Gestures.

Now the fun begins. To resize an app's window, hold down on a corner or edge and drag inward. It works very much like macOS, resizing the app's content dynamically to fit the new window size. Then go back to the home screen (or pull up the Dock), open another app, and window it. You can organize windows into squares, halves, or overlapped in no specific order; windows will remember their position and size for later. While there does appear to be a memory-based limit on how many windows you can open, it's unlikely you'd need or want to open more than four or five concurrent windows on such a small screen, and your iPad would get pretty sluggish anyway.

If you're familiar with windowing on macOS, then similar functions will come naturally. Tapping the top bar of an app full-screens it, for example, while dragging and flicking an app (either left or right) halves it. The familiar macOS traffic light buttons appear at the top left of the window when tapped, and holding down on the green one gives you options for quartering or halving the windows. Windows in halves have an automatic resizing bar in the middle that lets you drag-resize both. If you've got a keyboard, use Globe + Control + Arrow Keys to quickly halve windows side to side or top to bottom.