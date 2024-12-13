10 Of The Most Useful iPad Accessories You Can Buy In 2024
While iPads are incredibly useful on their own, it's easy to run into plenty of minor inconveniences while using them. Touch screens aren't always as precise as many people would like them to be, and trying to keep such a large device protected from the elements can be difficult at times. While there are some essential accessories every iPad user should have, there are plenty of other additions that can be an immense help on their own. Even if not all of those items were designed for Apple devices, a couple of extra purchases can significantly improve your experience.
Among the most useful iPad accessories in 2024 are the previously mentioned essentials, but there are many different brands making these accessories. Even the options provided directly by Apple might not be the best choices in the long run, as more affordable or even higher-quality options can be found elsewhere. This is something to consider when deciding on what you need for your iPad, especially if you don't want your current woes to come back to you in the future.
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil is probably one of the first accessories you should consider for an iPad. The Pro and USB-C versions are available directly from Apple, though older models — like the 2nd gen Pencil — can be found through other sellers like Amazon. Buying directly from Apple will allow you to engrave the pencil as well, giving it a personal touch so everyone knows it belongs solely to you. While this feature isn't technically useful, it's a nice bonus on top of the Pencil's existing capabilities.
While it might seem like a glorified stylus at first, the Apple Pencil is specially designed for enhanced usability. On top of great control in art-focused applications, learning the tips every new Apple Pencil user should know can help you control many apps and features with much less effort. It even makes browsing the internet easier by showing a preview of where you're hovering, so that you can avoid clicking malicious or incorrect links. Despite initial impressions, the Apple Pencil is an all-around excellent accessory for any iPad owner.
Keyboard
An iPad is technically a computer on its own, which means it's possible to connect keyboards to it. This includes extra-cheap third-party keyboards with Bluetooth, letting you connect to the iPad without needing to deal with any wires. Alternatively, you could go a step further and buy the specialized Magic Keyboard designed for the iPad Pro. While it's quite a bit more expensive in comparison, its full capabilities are far beyond standard alternatives.
Our Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro review took note of the many benefits this accessory was able to grant. On top of how it allows for more tactile feedback when typing and even provides its own cursor, the Magic Keyboard attaches directly to the iPad itself, allowing you to keep track of both items with great ease. It even provides an extra USB port specifically for charging. Especially if your touch screen is facing issues, getting an extra keyboard for your iPad is far from a bad idea.
Mouse/Controller
Other than keyboards, mice can also be useful input devices for the iPad. While you can get the Magic Mouse directly from Apple, it doesn't offer much more functionality than cheaper third-party alternatives like a simple Amazon Basics mouse. Pairing these accessories with an iPad might seem challenging at first, but the right adapters will let you plug them in directly. It's not as smooth of a fit as the Magic Keyboard, but it's a great alternative if you need more precision.
If you happen to play a lot of games on your iPad, you could also rely on controllers as another input device. Apple offers the SteelSeries Nimbus+ as one such option, which provides all the essentials a controller could need — including control sticks and a home button. Other Bluetooth controllers should work just fine, including those taken from dedicated gaming consoles such as the PlayStation or Switch. This will be especially helpful for more competitive titles that require quick movements and reactions, as relying on a touch screen won't do you many favors in those scenarios.
Folio/Case
Like iPhones, iPads have a wide variety of cases you can choose from. However, iPads, in particular, have a different form of protective shelling known as a Folio. These covers attach directly to the iPad and cover the screen, protecting it from dust and debris when not in use. They even automatically shut down and turn on the iPad's screen depending on whether it's being used or not. For such a simple design, it's incredibly helpful in ways traditional cases usually aren't.
Of course, the iPad does have various options for more traditional cases. Many of the best iPad cases that are both tough and trendy come in Folio-style designs, but there are plenty that simply cover the outer shell of the device just like they do with phones. These might be a better choice if you don't care for the extra capabilities of Folio covers and want to save a few extra bucks. After all, while it's a very useful accessory, not everyone will agree on it being worth around $80.
USB Hub
While iPads are very lightweight and thin, they often don't offer much in the way of extra connections. This is especially problematic if you don't have the chance to use wireless connections for other accessories like keyboards and mice. Luckily, companies like Anker provide specialized USB hubs that you can attach to an iPad using a direct USB-C connection. In some cases, these hubs allow the device to have more connectivity than some laptops.
While Apple doesn't supply these USB hubs, you can find multiple versions to suit your needs. For example, the Satechi iPad Pro USB-C Hub sticks to basics for those who don't need so many connections. These specially designed hubs connect directly to the iPad, but you can use other wired hubs instead if you don't mind losing out on the portability. Regardless, getting this accessory will open up many more options if you plan on getting other accessories alongside it.
Stand
While some iPad accessories, such as the Magic Keyboard and Folio, allow the device to stay upright on its own, a dedicated stand might be a better choice for some users. Many portable stands are much cheaper in the long run, and the ones that aren't can often be adjusted to a much greater degree. The Twelve South Hoverbar is particularly noteworthy, as it allows the iPad to stay in your line of sight even if you're working out or otherwise occupied. These are far more versatile than the little flap-stands you'll find on most other iPad accessories.
Interestingly, while accessories like the Folio include their own stand, stands themselves aren't exempt from including their own bonuses. Satechi once again makes a name for itself with its iPad Pro dock, which turns the tablet into a mini-iMac thanks to a built-in USB hub. These combined accessories can go a long way in making your iPad feel more like a replacement for your computer, which can be a big help if you find yourself using the tablet as your main device anyway.
AirTag
When it comes to portability, keeping track of your belongings can be a great concern. With the help of the Apple AirTag, this becomes less of a concern as you can use your Apple device to track lost or missing items. While it's best used with an iPhone, it's possible to pair your iPad with the trackers easily enough, so you won't be restricted from finding what's most important to you. Just make sure you don't lose the iPad itself unless you pair it with Apple's "Find My" network alongside the AirTags.
Our Apple AirTag review noted how effective these trackers were, which should help you keep an eye on more robust accessories like stands or mice. It's mostly convenient for iPad users who are constantly on the go, prone to putting their items down in public places before picking them back up. As long as you keep the tablet itself close to you at all times, there isn't much need to worry about losing sight of your valuables.
Power Bank
If you're often out and about, keeping your iPad charged is likely one of the many other concerns you'll have. This is where power banks come into play, acting as a powerful portable charger for your tablet. In a sense, it's basically a portable battery, giving you more time on your iPad than you might even need in the first place. Of course, the power bank needs to be charged as well, but you can always keep both devices plugged in overnight to make sure they're ready to go during the day.
Apple offers the mophie powerstation as one of its options, coming in various capacities and having plugs available for multiple devices at once. Other brands like Belkin offer more lightweight options that can magnetically attach to your iPad, making them less cumbersome if you're already packed to the brim with countless other accessories. Whether you need that extra portability or not, having a fully charged power bank will absolutely help you during long trips away from other charging ports.
AirPods/External Speaker
Considering the tablet's size, it shouldn't be too surprising that the iPad won't provide the best listening experience on its own. For that, you're better off getting separate headphones or earbuds like the Apple AirPods. These can connect to the tablet just as easily as any other device, helping you get immersed when watching movies or listening to music. Extra features like noise canceling are especially useful when traveling, particularly if you're walking down busy roads or through crowded streets.
If you're looking for something a bit less personal, external speakers are a perfectly viable alternative. Wireless Bluetooth accessories like the Beats Pill are also able to connect to the iPad, so you can share music or important videos with anyone else in the room. Some of these speakers are small and portable, making them easy to carry around. It's far from the worst choice for those who have the iPad as their primary device, especially if they want to share videos or music with friends who don't have a tablet of their own.
External Storage
Depending on the specific iPad you get, you could have as much storage as you'll ever need ... or you'll be left with very little space after just a couple of weeks. Thanks to the tablet's USB-C connection, though, external storage like the Samsung T7 Shield SSD can make up for pretty much all of that missing space. An iPad Pro with 2 TB storage costs $1,000 more than the version with just 256 GB, but an external SSD with that space will hardly cost more than a couple of hundred bucks. Considering the massive extra value you get, it's hard not to recommend investing in external storage for your iPad.
Of course, there are plenty of different storage-focused companies out there. It might not be a bad idea to look at major SSD brands ranked worst to best before going all-in on something subpar that will make you wish you just spent more money on internal storage. You should also be wary of how these external options are only going to be connected through USB, so any accidental disconnects could result in some data loss. Even so, regardless of using an iPad or any other device, more storage options will always be helpful.