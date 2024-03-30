3 Tips Every New Apple Pencil User Needs To Know

If you recently ditched handwritten notes and decided to make the ultimate switch to taking your notes digitally on an iPad, it likely won't be as smooth a switch as you'd expect. You probably saw a bunch of people post their aesthetically pleasing digital notes and planners, which is not how it will start for you. It's completely normal to find that your handwriting on your iPad is barely legible at first. The good news is Scribble can help.

Regardless of the Apple Pencil model you own, as long as your iPad is compatible with the Apple Pencil, you can use the Scribble feature. What it does is allow you to write text, which then is converted into printed text like you typed it with a keyboard.

While Scribble is enabled by default, you may have unknowingly disabled it while messing around with your iPad's settings. So, it's a good idea to head to Settings > Apple Pencil and ensure Scribble is toggled on. If you'd like to try it out, you can also tap the Try Scribble button below the toggle. Once Scribble is enabled, you can use it in any text input box on the iPad.

All you need to do is start writing in the text input box and let Scribble work its magic. Did you write something but want to delete it? No problem, you can remove text by scratching it out horizontally or vertically. If you're using the feature to take notes in Apple's built-in Notes app, you'll need to choose the Handwriting tool from the Apple Pencil's toolbar.