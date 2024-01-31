5 Common Mistakes You're Making With Your iPad

Despite the fact that they have been around for 14 years now, iPads are still one of the stranger devices that Apple puts out. This isn't because of what they do or how they are used. iPads just do not have the same day-to-day applications that every other Apple product has. Where the iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch can come to feel like necessities for people, the iPad is still somewhat of an appendage that you only pick up for very specific things, like watching a movie on a plane, making digital artwork, or reading a digital comic book.

Due to this, there may be people out there not maximizing how they use their iPads, and more importantly, they may not be taking the best care of the tablet that they spent quite a lot of money to purchase. With this article, we will run down five ways that people either aren't making efficient use of their iPads or things they do with their iPads that there really is no reason to — particularly if you have other Apple devices at your disposal. There are plenty of terrific features on the iPad, but this guide will focus on things a bit more on the practical side of things.