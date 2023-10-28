4 Of The Best iPad Air Cases That Are Both Tough And Trendy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding the best accessories for your iPad isn't a hard endeavor to accomplish in general. If you own one, you can rest easy and do what a lot of Apple users do and go for products and brands that the company endorses and carries in its stores. However, depending on what version of iPad you own and what sort of gadget add-on you are looking for, you may find that options are somewhat limited on the Apple Store. This is true for essential items such as protective cases for your iPad: To date, Apple's official online marketplace only carries six different cases for the iPad Air in particular.
The iPad Air is one of the thinnest iterations of the device to date, so of course, anyone who makes the investment and buys one will want to ensure it remains as pristine as it was out of the box for as long as possible. However, as is the case for many who opt for the iPad Air over other versions, you may also desire to take advantage of the tablet's slim design and not make it needlessly bulkier and harder to handle due to a protective case. Simply put, you'd do well to go for an iPad Air case that looks just as sleek as the device itself without sacrificing the protection it'll inevitably need from scratches or drops.
Below are four case options for you to consider for your iPad Air, specifically the fourth and fifth-generation models that came out in 2020 and 2022, respectively, and have similar height, width, and depth specifications.
ProCase Protective Smart Cover
ProCase is a protective case brand that currently dominates and has several entries in Amazon's best-seller list for tablet cases. One of the most popular products included is the ProCase Protective Smart Cover, which features a lightweight hardback shell and a magnetic clasp that supports the gadget's auto sleep/wake feature. The cover folds easily to convert into a stand configured in two different angles so you can conveniently watch or type on your iPad Air more comfortably. It also has precise cutouts, so you can access several iPad Air features without having to completely remove the case.
Although it doesn't have a dedicated holster for an Apple Pencil, the case supports magnetic attachment and wireless charging of the second-generation Apple Pencil. It's also affordable — depending on which color you pick, you can get one (or several, so you can change it up depending on your mood) between $13.99 and $23.49 as of this writing. There are 18 different colors, and many of them are currently on sale on Amazon.
Fintie Rotating Case Composition Book
Another cool pick from Amazon is the Fintie Rotating Case. As the name implies, this case features a built-in swivel that lets you easily switch your iPad Air between landscape and portrait orientation. It also has a durable and hard protective cover that automatically wakes or puts your gadget to sleep and an elastic band that keeps the case fastened and closed while in your bag. Unlike the ProCase Smart Cover, this one has a built-in pencil holder, so you can rest assured that your second-generation Apple Pencil will be kept secure alongside your device.
While several colors and prints are available for this particular case, the one we like the most is the black Composition Book design, currently priced at $19.99 on Amazon. It basically makes your iPad Air look like a regular notebook at first glance, which could be an added security feature that may lessen the likelihood of people wanting to steal your device. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 17,000 reviews, this case is a budget-friendly option worth considering.
If you prefer a different color, some options are also available bundled with other useful iPad Air accessories. For instance, the plain purple case can be bought together with a pack of two tempered glass screen protectors for $28.98.
OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case
If you're nervous about spending too small an amount for something as important as an iPad Air case, you can opt for more premium bands that have stood the test of time. OtterBox, in particular, is a good pick as it's one of the only brands available through the Apple Store. The OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite Case for the iPad Air may look simple and basic, but its minimalist and elegant design is precisely one of the reasons it regularly shows up in a lot of best-of lists. Apart from the standard OtterBox guarantee that the case can sustain drops and resist scratches, it has a cover that folds and allows multiple stand angles and a dedicated Apple Pencil slot that can be tucked away discreetly. In addition, the folio has built-in magnets that make it easy for you to activate the iPad Air's sleep and wake modes.
Considering the case's military-grade drop protection, the OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 Elite is quite an investment. It's priced at $89.95 on the OtterBox website, but you get a better deal and a couple more eye-catching color options by buying it straight from the Apple Store, where it's available at $79.95.
Casetify's Custom & Limited Edition iPad Air Cases
Casetify is another excellent brand of protective cases that you should consider. The company has a wide array of iPad Air case designs, and most are available in a variety of case types in terms of weight and protection level. As for how the case looks, there are lots of trendy and cool-looking print patterns and styles to browse through. One of the best things about Casetify, though, is its offering of customizable iPad Air cases. Starting at $74 for the folio option, $82 for the ultra impact version, and $92 for the ultra impact folio type, you can add your name or any word up to eight characters, plus a variety of available shapes. You can pick a pattern style and design and select which font, font color, and layout you'd like your chosen name or word to come out in.
Another option that could pique the interest of those who prioritize design is looking through Casetify's Co-Lab section, where limited edition designs will be filed. A cute example is this Lisa Frank iPad Air case, available for now at $82. Most of Casetify's ultra-impact cases, like this one, feature an enhanced protective corner design, a 4-foot drop protection guarantee, and antimicrobial coating. It also supports Apple pencil charging.