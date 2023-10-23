The Top 5 Best Portfolio Cases For iPad Pro
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have an iPad, a case is pretty much a necessity. iPad cases offer protection from drops and scratches while also doubling up as a stand. For most iPad users, a case with a basic stand function is all that's needed, but if your iPad is your primary computing device, you might need more storage for various accessories.
The iPad Pro comes closest to being a true laptop replacement when used with a keyboard case. You'll also need other accessories, such as your iPad charger, cables, flash drives, and various adapters. While you can carry an iPad Pro with its keyboard case in a backpack, you'll also need to stash all the accessories, which can get mixed up with the other contents of your bag.
A portfolio case is an easy solution. This type of case has a sleeve for your iPad Pro, with room for the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Portfolio. Portfolio cases also have dedicated slots for all your accessories and come with a hard exterior to prevent damage. You can carry a portfolio case like a briefcase, but most are compact enough to fit inside a backpack.
Tomtoc FancyCase Portfolio Case Standard
Tomtoc is a popular option when it comes to iPad Pro portfolio cases, and the brand has a few options to choose from. The FancyCase Portfolio Case Standard comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, with the former priced at $31.99 and the latter at $42.99. Both size options come in various colors, including gray, black, avocado, sakura, mixed orange, and cactus.
The case can fit your iPad Pro alongside a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. In addition, it has an accessories panel with mesh pockets and elastic segments for the Apple Pencil, cables, and dongles. However, it isn't thick enough to store the iPad charger.
The Tomtoc case has a water-repellent hardshell cover and is STD-810H military-grade drop-test certified. It has a handle, letting you carry it on its own or place it into your bag. Tomtoc also makes a Lite version of this portfolio case, which is pretty much identical to the Standard version, with the only difference being the lack of an accessories panel. However, there is a mesh pocket for smaller accessories. The Lite case is only available for the 11-inch iPad Pro and is priced the same as the standard case at $31.99.
Tomtoc FancyCase Portfolio Case Plus
The Tomtoc Portfolio Case Plus is an upgraded version of the Standard portfolio case. It can house your iPad Pro with a keyboard case like the Apple Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard and even a third-party Bluetooth keyboard like the Logitech K380. There's also room for your iPad charger and a bunch of accessories. The Portfolio Case Plus is priced at $38.99 and is currently only available for the 11-inch iPad Pro. The case comes in three colors: gray, black, and cactus.
The Tomtoc Portfolio Case Plus features a hard shell exterior with STD-810H military-grade drop protection, allowing it to withstand drops up to 4 feet without damaging your iPad. The fabric material has a water-resistant coating that can protect your iPad and accessories from accidental spills.
There's a sleeve with a soft microfiber lining for your iPad and Magic/Smart Folio Keyboard and an accessories panel with elastic straps to store your charger, cables, Apple pencil, power bank, and more. The case also has a dedicated sleeve to store a third-party keyboard or other large accessories. A broad handle at the top lets the case be carried independently or placed inside a backpack.
FINPAC Hard Portfolio Sleeve Case
The FINPAC Hard Portfolio Sleeve Case is available for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The 11-inch case comes in a single black color and retails for $28.99, while the 12.9-inch version comes in black and galaxy finishes and is priced at $32.99.
The hardshell cover ensures that the iPad and accessories aren't damaged from external pressure while providing cushioning around the corners to shield them from drops. The outermost layer is made of water-resistant high-density nylon, with an EVA plastic layer and a 5-millimeter shock absorption pad providing further protection. On the inside, the case features cushioning and velvet padding to prevent the iPad from being scratched.
The 11-inch case can house the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio, and it should also fit any of the less bulky iPad cases. The 12.9-inch model is compatible with the 3rd-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and later, with the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio. There's a panel in the middle with elasticated compartments to stow all your accessories alongside another zippered compartment. The only downside to this case is that it doesn't fit the standard iPad charger, but slimmer chargers or power banks can be accommodated.
SITHON Portfolio Sleeve Case
The SITHON Portfolio Sleeve Case is compatible with both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The 11-inch version retails for $25.99, while the 12.9-inch variant will set you back by $28.99. Both cases are available in a single black color. There's enough room to hold the iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, or other slim case.
The SITHON case features an anti-scratch, water-resistant polyester fabric exterior, an EVA hard plastic shell, and a 4-millimeter shock absorption pad for added protection. The case's exterior features a textured pattern, which makes it easier to grip, but instead of a handle like most other portfolio cases, there's only a lanyard.
Inside, a flannel-lined center panel protects your iPad screen on one side, while the other side has elastic straps and pouches to hold various accessories like the Apple Pencil, cables, AirPods, and credit cards. There's also a mesh slot that can hold your phone and other gadgets and a concealed compartment for an A5 notebook. While the customer reviews say that you can fit an iPad charger inside, it is a bit of a tight squeeze and could damage your iPad screen.
ProCase Portfolio Sleeve Case Organizer
The ProCase Portfolio Sleeve Case Organizer is only available for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and is compatible with the 3rd-generation model and later. While the larger size means you can use it with the 11-inch iPad Pro too, the fit won't be snug, as a result of which drops might damage the iPad. The case comes in a single black color and is priced at $26.99.
The outer cover is made of a water-repellent fabric, with an inner EVA plastic layer to protect against drops. Inside, the case features soft padding around the edges to prevent your iPad from being damaged, while a soft lining protects against scratches and scuffs.
The accessory panel has elasticated straps for small accessories like Apple Pencil, cables, and adapters, while a large mesh pocket can store larger ones like a power bank and charging bricks. You can fit an iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio inside the case, and there are elastic straps around the corners to keep it in place. The ProCase Portfolio has a large strap that makes it convenient to carry around in a briefcase but is also compact enough to be placed inside a backpack.