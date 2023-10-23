The Top 5 Best Portfolio Cases For iPad Pro

If you have an iPad, a case is pretty much a necessity. iPad cases offer protection from drops and scratches while also doubling up as a stand. For most iPad users, a case with a basic stand function is all that's needed, but if your iPad is your primary computing device, you might need more storage for various accessories.

The iPad Pro comes closest to being a true laptop replacement when used with a keyboard case. You'll also need other accessories, such as your iPad charger, cables, flash drives, and various adapters. While you can carry an iPad Pro with its keyboard case in a backpack, you'll also need to stash all the accessories, which can get mixed up with the other contents of your bag.

A portfolio case is an easy solution. This type of case has a sleeve for your iPad Pro, with room for the Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Portfolio. Portfolio cases also have dedicated slots for all your accessories and come with a hard exterior to prevent damage. You can carry a portfolio case like a briefcase, but most are compact enough to fit inside a backpack.