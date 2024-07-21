6 Affordable Magic Keyboard Alternatives For The iPad Pro

The iPad Pro has evolved to become one of Apple's powerhouse products — a full-sized tablet that can rival even its powerful MacBooks. Many users have even gone as far as to fully replace their laptops with the device, which is more possible than ever thanks to the high-performance M4 chip that Apple has included in the newest iPad Pro. SlashGear gave the iPad Pro M4 a strong review, rating it nine out of 10, and noting that one of its best features is Apple's Magic Keyboard that it's compatible with.

The Magic Keyboard is more than just a wireless keyboard, as it also serves as a stand and protective case for the iPad Pro. Plus, it comes with a large touchpad that's compatible with multi-touch gestures and can be used as a mouse cursor on iPads with the latest iPadOS. While SlashGear also gave a nine out of 10 in its review of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, we noted that the accessory is not without its flaws. In addition to having a smaller-than-expected articulation range and ergonomics that "take some getting used to," we also noticed one major drawback: like many of Apple's products, it's very expensive.

If you just spent a bunch of money on a new iPad Pro and are looking to save a little with a cheaper keyboard, there are fortunately several third-party alternatives available that cost less money. Here are six affordable Magic Keyboard alternatives for the iPad Pro, based on strong reviews from both customers who've used them and reputable publications that have tested them. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.