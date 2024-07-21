6 Affordable Magic Keyboard Alternatives For The iPad Pro
The iPad Pro has evolved to become one of Apple's powerhouse products — a full-sized tablet that can rival even its powerful MacBooks. Many users have even gone as far as to fully replace their laptops with the device, which is more possible than ever thanks to the high-performance M4 chip that Apple has included in the newest iPad Pro. SlashGear gave the iPad Pro M4 a strong review, rating it nine out of 10, and noting that one of its best features is Apple's Magic Keyboard that it's compatible with.
The Magic Keyboard is more than just a wireless keyboard, as it also serves as a stand and protective case for the iPad Pro. Plus, it comes with a large touchpad that's compatible with multi-touch gestures and can be used as a mouse cursor on iPads with the latest iPadOS. While SlashGear also gave a nine out of 10 in its review of the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, we noted that the accessory is not without its flaws. In addition to having a smaller-than-expected articulation range and ergonomics that "take some getting used to," we also noticed one major drawback: like many of Apple's products, it's very expensive.
If you just spent a bunch of money on a new iPad Pro and are looking to save a little with a cheaper keyboard, there are fortunately several third-party alternatives available that cost less money. Here are six affordable Magic Keyboard alternatives for the iPad Pro, based on strong reviews from both customers who've used them and reputable publications that have tested them. More information on how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Logitech Combo Touch
Logitech has made countless accessories for computers and tablets, so it wasn't a huge surprise when the brand released the Logitech Combo for iPad Pro. Many publications that have tested several Magic Keyboard alternatives for the iPad Pro have included the Logitech Combo in its list of the best. This includes Wirecutter, which says using the accessory is an "excellent experience," and praises the fact that, like the Magic Keyboard, it's powered by the iPad Pro's Smart Connector.
Also like the Magic Keyboard, it serves as a protective case for your iPad Pro, and has front, back, and corner protection, access to all ports, and space for the Apple Pencil. Features include up to 16 levels of adjustable backlighting, a row of iPadOS shortcut keys, a large touchpad, a companion Logitech Control app for easy firmware updates, and four modes: type, view, sketch, and read. Type Mode has a 60-degree viewing angle, while Sketch Mode has a 20-degree angle.
The Logitech Combo doesn't offer much in the way of flair, coming in just graphite or oxford gray colors. Its foldout kickstand makes it easy to use your iPad Pro as a laptop or if you just want to sit back and stream your favorite shows, but it's a double-edged sword (or kickstand), because it can make using your iPad more uncomfortable in your lap. As with any iPad keyboard, you'll want to make sure you get one that fits your particular model, and the price can range greatly between them — so be extra careful before purchasing. The Logitech Combo Touch 2024 iPad Pro 13-inch M4 is $259.99 on Amazon, but the Logitech Combo Touch for the 5th and 6th-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch is just $229.99.
Zagg Pro Keys
Named the "best budget iPad keyboard" by RTINGS.com, the Zagg Pro Keys undercuts Apple by offering a lot for a relatively small price. Available with or without a trackpad, the keyboard also comes with a detachable case that offers 6.6 feet of drop protection, made from durable polycarbonate with rubberized edges and button covers, corner bumpers, and a clip for the Apple Pencil. Despite all this, it still manages to be lightweight, weighing around a pound.
The case will keep your iPad Pro upright even on uneven surfaces, such as your lap, transforming your iPad Pro use into a true laptop experience. The backlit keyboard has seven different colors, and the Zagg Pro Keys can simultaneously pair with two devices at once, so you can also use it with your smartphone or another device if you're a real multitasker.
Unfortunately, the Zagg Pro Keys doesn't come with a charging cable, though Zagg claims you can type for up to a year before needing to recharge the battery. A sleep/wake function and an automatic shutoff feature when the keyboard is folded closed also helps preserve battery life. Another downside, according to RTINGS.com, is that the "backlighting doesn't get very bright." The Zagg Pro Keys for Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch without a trackpad is available on Amazon for $169.99 or with a trackpad for $199.99.
Typecase Edge Keyboard Case
The Typecase Edge Keyboard Case is a stylish option that has an 11-color backlight and — unlike many other Magic Keyboard-like cases — comes in several different fun colors, allowing you to personalize your tablet and go with something that isn't gray or black. Black and carbon fiber are color options, but so are white, navy blue, raspberry, rose gold, light regal pink, James Webb orange, and pacific blue. The slim, lightweight case uses magnets to clasp shut and protect the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, while its intuitive floating cantilever design allows you to quickly angle your iPad Pro like a laptop and to your preferred viewing angle.
The Typecase Edge is battery-powered and uses USB-C to recharge. It's equipped with an instant wake and sleep feature when you open or shut the case, which will conserve battery life. While it doesn't directly connect to the iPad Pro for power like the Magic Keyboard, it does come with a large touchpad that makes it easy to use for cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures.
Based on over 1,100 Amazon customer reviews, the Typecase Edge Keyboard Case has a solid 4.4 overall user score. While most customers give the product positive reviews, some have mentioned that the keyboard can feel heavy and that the magnetic fastener could stand to be a little stronger. If those aren't dealbreakers, you can purchase the Typecase Edge Keyboard Case from Amazon for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch for $129.99.
ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360
While you'd think most quality keyboard cases for the iPad Pro would allow you to use the tablet in portrait mode, that frustratingly just isn't the case. Fortunately, the ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 is one of the ones that does allow you to firmly stand the iPad Pro up in either portrait or landscape mode, allowing you to use the device any way you'd like. That way, you can easily toggle between using your iPad Pro as a laptop or as a large FaceTime display. The case uses magnets to both fasten the case shut as well as quickly open the floating cantilever stand and adjust your viewing angle. The case is also detachable for when you don't need the keyboard.
The ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 has a colorful backlight, a decent-sized and sensitive Multi-Touch trackpad, and a row of function keys. It's battery-powered, rather than using the iPad Pro as a power source, and is rechargeable via USB-C. One charge can last up to six months depending on how you use the device, which will automatically shut off after 90 seconds of inactivity to preserve power.
After testing several options, Macworld named the ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 one of the "best iPad keyboards," highlighting its low price and portrait mode versatility. However, the publication did note that the accessory is on the heavier side and that its trackpad is somewhat small. The ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 for the M4 iPad Pro 11-inch is available for just $109.99 on Amazon. It comes in either black or white, and U.K. users can even get a keyboard that uses a U.K. layout as well.
HOU Keyboard Case
If you're looking for a Magic Keyboard alternative that's ultra-thin, you might want to go with the HOU Keyboard Case. Weighing just 1.28 pounds, the keyboard is 0.57 inches thick, while still featuring a full keyboard that includes a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys (to control volume and other functions) and a full-area Multi-Touch trackpad. Like many wireless keyboards, it uses Bluetooth to connect to the iPad Pro, though you won't get any lag or stuttering while using it. The backlit keyboard has three brightness levels and can display seven different colors.
The HOU Keyboard Case charges via USB and uses a magnetic suspension design and floating cantilever stand to protect the iPad Pro and allow you to select the viewing angle of your choice when opening it. Plus, you can wake and sleep the iPad Pro by opening and shutting the case. Its leather exterior is soft while also remaining tear-resistant and easy to clean.
Over 1,400 Amazon customers have given the HOU Keyboard Case a respectable 4.3 out of five average user score, though opinions among these customers are mixed when it comes to battery life. If you're not too concerned with that, you can pick up a HOU Keyboard Case for the 2022 iPad Pro 11-inch in black or white for just $99.98. For an additional $8, you can also opt for a pink or jungle green option.
Logitech K380
If you really want to save money and go for an ultra-cheap alternative to the Magic Keyboard, you can opt for the attractive-looking Logitech K380, which, according to SlashGear, "offers affordable style." The Logitech K380 isn't a case or stand specifically designed for the iPad Pro, but rather just a small, wireless keyboard that is compatible with the device via Bluetooth. While this means it lacks some of the great features you'd get with the iPad Pro, such as a multi-touch trackpad or the ability to attach directly to the tablet, you're getting a lot of big advantages in exchange. It has enough advantages, in fact, that Popular Science still named it the "best budget iPad Pro keyboard of 2024," even when testing and reviewing it against more advanced accessories like the Logitech Combo and the Magic Keyboard itself.
These advantages include portability and versatility, as it's very small and lightweight and will barely take up space as you bring it along with your iPad Pro. It will easily pair with most Bluetooth-compatible devices in addition to your Apple tablet, and can even simultaneously connect to three at once, recognizing which device you're using and mapping keys and shortcuts accordingly.
It also looks great, as it has round pebble-style keys and comes in pretty rose and lavender hues, in addition to dark gray, white, or sand. However, the biggest selling point for opting for this keyboard over a keyboard case is that it's significantly cheaper than most quality Magic Keyboard alternatives. Depending on which color you choose, the Logitech K380 ranges in price from just $34.54 to $49. You'll also save money when you upgrade to a newer tablet, since the keyboard will remain compatible with future devices (assuming Apple doesn't suddenly get rid of Bluetooth compatibility).
How these alternative keyboards were selected
In order to determine which Magic Keyboard alternatives are reliable and work as promised, the reviews of people who've actually used them were referenced. These include expert reviews from publications with strong reputations for reviewing Apple products and other tech — only reviews where the recommended keyboards were actually tested (usually along with much of their competition) were consulted. The reputable publications sourced for this list include The New York Times Wirecutter, Popular Science, RTINGS.com, and Macworld.
For two of the recommended products on this list (the options from HOU and Typecase), published reviews were not consulted. Instead, reviews from Amazon customers and their user scores were referenced, with the lowest rating being a solid 4.3 out of five. At least 1,100 reviews were averaged into each overall customer rating for the products. With so many customers who've actually used the keyboards weighing in, you can expect the average user score to be more reliable, as any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) will be weighed much less.
