Logitech Combo Touch case with detachable keyboard launches for new iPad Pro

Logitech has been making accessories for smartphones, tablets, and computers for many years. The company has launched its latest product called the Logitech Combo Touch for the new iPad Pro 12.9 and iPad Pro 11 tablets that Apple revealed this week. Combo Touch is available now for the third-generation iPad Pro 11 and will launch soon for the iPad Pro 12.9.

The case has a detachable keyboard with an integrated trackpad that allows typing, viewing, sketching, and reading while keeping the expensive iPad tablets protected. Logitech says that the Combo Touch has the largest click-anywhere trackpad it makes. The keyboard attaches to the iPad via the Smart Connector, eliminating the need for an external battery, power switch, or Bluetooth pairing.

Combo Touch is designed to turn the Apple tablet into a laptop-like device offering improved control and precision. The case supports four different use modes, including typing, viewing, sketching, and reading. It has an integrated kickstand allowing the iPad to be adjusted to the perfect angle across a 50-degree range. The keyboard can be easily detached without removing the case from the tablet.

The large trackpad supports multi-touch trackpad gestures for tasks like dragging, scrolling and switching between apps. Combo Touch is offered in Oxford Gray color and is the thinnest keyboard case with a trackpad that Logitech offers. Logitech also designed the case with an open side, allowing the Apple Pencil to be magnetically attached to the iPad for charging, pairing, and storage.

The keyboard itself has backlit keys with a familiar layout promising comfortable and efficient typing. The backlighting can be adjusted through 16 different levels, and it features shortcut keys for accessing the Home Screen, volume, media controls, and more. Logitech Combo Touch for iPad Pro 11 is available now for $199.99. The version for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro will launch soon at $229.99.