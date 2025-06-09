iPadOS 26 Feels More Like macOS, And That's A Good Thing

At WWDC, the new Liquid Glass design took the center stage, alongside the leap in the numerical naming scheme across Apple's OS portfolio. On the functional side, it was more about catching up and filling the gaps. The biggest change, however, was reserved for iPadOS 26, bringing it closer to the Mac experience than ever. It's about time that Apple finally gave the deserved treatment to a tablet that was armed with laptop-grade silicon back in 2021.

The most notable change is the new windowing and tiling system that is inspired by how Macs handle app windows. When Apple first introduced Stage Manager, it brought some relief to window management on iPadOS, but it was far from perfect. First, it was locked behind hardware requirements. Second, it still didn't offer the full freedom of running app clusters and freely resizing them.

With iPadOS 26, Apple has simply copied the format you'll see in macOS Tahoe, with a couple of unique perks for the tablet. The round (and very frustrating) cursor is gone, and it's replaced by a pointer. The iPad's new cursor still hasn't received the contextual left and right click commands as its desktop counterpart, but at least it's a solid start. What's new is Expose, which opens all the app windows clustered together in a full-screen preview, letting users pick the one they want to work with and bring it into foreground focus. This feature works just fine with Stage Manager and external screens, as well.

