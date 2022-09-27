Apple Stage Manager's iPadOS 16 Surprise Could Save You From Buying A New One

When Apple released the iPadOS 16 earlier this year, one of the biggest updates it received was the addition of a feature called Stage Manager. While its name could be slightly misleading, this feature essentially gave users a new way to interact with apps. Aside from creating an entirely new way of multitasking, Stage Manager also gave iPad users the ability to run up to eight live apps on the screen at once. Features enabled by Stage Manager include the ability to resize app windows, overlap one window over another, and increase support for multi-display setup — hitherto impossible on Apple's tablets.

While iPad users across the globe welcomed these features, the big caveat with Stage Manager was that it would only work on the latest iPad models powered by Apple's M1 chips. Unfortunately, this meant that Stage Manager was out of bounds for the vast majority of iPad users still holding on to their older tablets: ones powered by Apple's A-Series chipsets.

With Stage Manager gaining in popularity, there was sizable demand from a subset of older iPad users who wanted Apple to bring Stage Manager to their devices. However, with most of the demand for Stage Manager coming from people owning the 3rd and 4th generation iPad models, Apple seems to have finally given in to the pressure. In the latest developer beta version of iPadOS 16, Apple has enabled the rumored Stage Manager Feature for a handful of older iPad models.