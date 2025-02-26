5 Handy USB-C Gadgets For Your iPad
Your iPad is a powerful device capable of handling everything from creative work to gaming and productivity. You can use it for all kinds of things like entertainment, note-taking, video editing, and more. However, to truly maximize its potential, you may need a few additional accessories. Fortunately, with newer iPad models featuring a USB-C port, there are several ways to expand their functionality.
Unlike the older Lightning port, USB-C allows you to connect a wide range of accessories and peripherals. With the right gadgets, you can make the most of your iPad's USB-C port to boost productivity, expand storage, and even simplify file transfers. While common accessories like USB-C mice, keyboards, gaming controllers, and adapters may have already crossed your mind, there are many other gadgets that are worth considering.
To help you get started, we've put together a list of USB-C gadgets that can enhance your iPad experience. You can also find an explanation about why we picked these products at the end of the read.
External storage drive
One of the biggest limitations of your iPad is its fixed internal storage. Unless you've splurged on a 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB model, you're likely to encounter storage issues at some point — especially if you record a lot of videos, install large games, or download content for offline play. Although you can subscribe to iCloud+ to get more storage on your iPad, using an external storage drive is a more convenient and cost-effective solution.
You can grab yourself a 1TB external SSD like the LaCie Mobile Drive for $100. It can connect to your iPad directly via a USB-C cable, so you'll be able to save files, photos, videos, and more using the Files app. If you need even more capacity, there's also a 2TB version of the same SSD available for $180.
If you are looking for something more ultra-portable, you can consider a SanDisk Type-C USB Flash Drive, which starts at $11.50 and comes in storage options ranging from 32GB to 1TB. Using either of these external storage devices will also allow you to quickly transfer files from your iPad to your iPhone, Mac, and other devices without the internet.
Power bank
Although Apple promises "all-day" battery life for iPads, that may not hold true if you use your device heavily or run resource-intensive tasks. For instance, in our review of the iPad Pro M4, the battery lasted around seven hours under typical usage. If you have an older iPad with reduced battery health, that number could be even lower. Hence, a USB-C power bank is a must-have if you often use your iPad while traveling or for extended work sessions away from an outlet.
The Anker 325 Power Bank is a great option at $60. It features a 20,000 mAh capacity, so it can easily fully recharge your iPad. Anker also offers a 10,000 mAh model for $22, which is a great option if you are looking to top off your iPad's battery without adding too much bulk to your bag.
If you want a power bank that looks stylish and doesn't take up much space, the Anker Nano Power Bank is a solid alternative. It has a 5,000 mAh capacity and even comes with a built-in USB-C connector, so you won't have to carry a USB-C cable to charge your iPad.
USB-C hub/docking station
Your iPad is capable of doing a lot, to the point that it can even replace your laptop. However, the single USB-C port can sometimes limit your options. For example, if you are charging your iPad, you cannot connect other accessories at the same time. That's where a USB-C hub or docking station can come in handy.
A 6-in-1 USB-C hub from Anker can greatly expand your iPad's connectivity. It features a 60W USB-C power delivery port for charging, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm audio jack, MicroSD and SD card slots, and an HDMI port that supports 4K output. It retails for $46 and can help you connect external storage, headphones, memory cards, and even mirror your iPad screen to a TV or monitor.
You can also consider this 6-in-1 USB-C docking station from Satechi for $56 which offers similar connectivity options but also acts as a foldable stand for your iPad. If you don't need to use these many ports, you can also opt for dedicated adapters like USB-C to HDMI, USB-C to 3.5mm, and USB-C to SD card, depending on your specific purpose.
Capture card
If you are into gaming, you can use your iPad as a monitor for your gaming console. This is especially useful if you want to game on the go or free up your main TV. To make this work, all you need is a USB-C capture card, such as the Guermok Capture Card, which only costs around $20, along with an app like Capture Pro from the App Store.
The capture card works by taking the video signal from your console's HDMI output and converting it into a format that your iPad can process and display. The process is simple — connect your gaming console's HDMI cable to the capture card, plug the USB-C end into your iPad, and then open the capture app.
This setup will allow you to transform your iPad into a portable gaming monitor for your Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox. This way, you'll be able to play your favorite games anywhere.
USB-C microphone
While the built-in microphone on your iPad works fine for casual use, it may not deliver the best audio quality necessary for content creation. If you use your iPad for recording podcasts, voiceovers, music, or video content, it's a good idea to invest in a dedicated USB-C microphone.
You can get a decent 2-pack wireless microphone for your iPad from KUKIHO for $60. It features a 164-foot (50-meter) wireless range, 10 hours of battery life, and 360-degree omnidirectional sound pickup. However, the biggest benefit of using a microphone is the built-in noise reduction feature that ensures your recording sound is crisp and free from unwanted ambient noise.
If you're looking for a premium alternative, brands like Rode and DJI offer high-quality microphones designed for studio-grade sound. Regardless of which microphone you pick, setting it up with your iPad is usually effortless. Most models follow a simple plug-and-play setup — just connect the receiver to the USB-C port and power on the microphone to start recording instantly.
How we picked these products
With the introduction of USB-C, iPads are now compatible with several gadgets. For this list, we've picked gadgets that are useful for everyday use and help solve common problems like storage, connectivity options, battery life, and more. We've selected products based on their overall customer reviews as well as brand reliability. You can expect these USB-C gadgets to work with your iPhone, Mac, and other devices, but it's a good idea to check the compatibility details on the product description page to be sure.