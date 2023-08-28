How To Use An iPad As A Nintendo Switch Screen

Handheld gaming devices have been around for decades. However nowadays, consoles like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck have bridged the gap between games designed for handheld consoles, and the kind of AAA video games associated with beefy consoles and PCs. Sometimes, though, you want to switch things up. Sometimes you want to play PS5 games on a Steam Deck, or play handheld games on a bigger screen than what Valve's console or the Nintendo Switch can offer.

That doesn't necessarily always mean going over to a big TV or buying a dedicated monitor. In cases like this, why not just use your own iPad lying around? After all, this can give your iPad a second life, or you can simply have an excuse to get more use out of it.

Unfortunately, using your iPad as a second screen for the Nintendo Switch isn't as easy as plugging in a cable, but it can be done.