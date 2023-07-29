How To Use An iPad As Your Own Personal Hotspot

Whether you're traveling or having internet trouble at home, sometimes the occasion calls for a Wi-Fi hotspot. They act as a handy workaround for Wi-Fi limitations by using a separate device to act as a surrogate via its own cellular data connection, and they can be very useful in a pinch. Portable hotspots like travel-sized routers and the like are certainly an option and have their uses. However, if you don't own one — or don't want to make room in your luggage — a much more common practice is setting your tablet or smartphone up as one instead. And, of course, that feature extends to iPads.

There are some things to be aware of before you use your iPad as a hotspot. Your iPad will absolutely need to have a cellular data connection for this to work, so make sure the iPad can get online without Wi-Fi. You also may need to check your data plan to see if it allows for hotspot usage because not all of them do. If not, you'll need to talk to your provider to change that. Also, keep in mind that unless you have a plan that offers unlimited data, you run the risk of hitting your data limit (depending on what you download or stream via a hotspot connection). And even if your plan is unlimited, you might experience slower internet speeds once you hit your monthly cap.