Best PlayStation Games Released In 2023 So Far

EA has an unfortunate (and unfortunately well-deserved) reputation for acquiring game developers only to shut them down years later, and Visceral Games, the developers of "Dead Space," is possibly the most famous example. When EA announced it was remaking "Dead Space" without the original developers, gamers were understandably skeptical, but the publisher managed to allay their fears.

The "Dead Space" remake is, quite predictably, an updated version of the survival horror classic. The graphics, textures, and lighting are vastly improved, and some of the game's mechanics and weapons have been rebalanced to provide a superior and hair-raising adventure. However, this game isn't a one-to-one translation. The developers, Motive Studio, made the game less linear and even added some new story beats to keep "Dead Space" veterans entertained and continually guessing.

To put it bluntly, the "Dead Space" remake is spectacular for virtually all the reasons gamers love the latest "Resident Evil" remakes, but that might not be the whole story. In 2019, the original developers of Dead Space formed their own company, Striking Distance Studios, and began work on a spiritual successor. This game, "The Callisto Protocol" released in late 2022, was torn apart by critics and gamers alike. Perhaps the realization that the original "Dead Space" team couldn't recapture the magic they created all those years ago made audiences more willing to give the "Dead Space" remake a chance. And when they did, gamers realized Motive Studio did a great job. Perhaps the company can make the "Dead Space" franchise whole again.