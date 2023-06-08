Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Finally Revealed For PS5
The wait is finally over for gamers who've been dying to know when they can finally get their hands on the highly-anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games' "Spider-Man" game for PlayStation 5. At this year's Summer Game Fest, which has become one of the biggest annual video game showcases since the collapse of E3, a hard date for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was revealed.
The release date came at the end of a gameplay trailer presented at Summer Game Fest, accompanied by a round of hooting and applause from the audience. Gamers can't wait to play the PS5 exclusive; considering how well-received the first title in the series was, many assume its next-gen successor will be equally, if not more, impressive. Its expansion content, "Miles Morales," was also critically acclaimed on release.
Last month's PlayStation showcase gave an early, lengthy look at "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," which revealed that both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will star in the game. The footage also gave a detailed look at one of the game's main antagonists, the supervillain hunter, Kraven. However, perhaps the most exciting element of the game, and what a lot of marketing is already centering around, is Peter's new black symbiote suit, which by its very nature teases the inclusion of franchise-favorite, Venom.
When can you play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on your PS5?
It was revealed last year that we could expect "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" to hit shelves sometime this fall, but the trailer showcased at this year's Summer Game Fest finally gave a specific date to mark on your calendar: October 20, 2023. The game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 (both the franchise and console are owned by Sony).
If you've played Insomniac Games' first entry for either PS4 or PS5, you have some idea of what to expect from the triple-A "Spider-Man" game. However, the inclusion of Peter's infamous black suit will bring a new hook to Spidey's power set and abilities. Gameplay footage revealed that he'll be able to use the black goo for various combinations and other attacks, often in lieu of his traditional web shooters.
Footage from "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" also showed the player toggling between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, which will add an intriguing twist to the gameplay. Considering in most versions of the story, the black suit briefly turns Peter to the dark side before splitting off to create Venom, there's a chance at some point you'll have to fight Peter in the game as Miles. As of right now, that's just speculation based on what we've seen and the history of the franchise, but gamers will know for sure when "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" releases on the PS5 this October.