Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Finally Revealed For PS5

The wait is finally over for gamers who've been dying to know when they can finally get their hands on the highly-anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games' "Spider-Man" game for PlayStation 5. At this year's Summer Game Fest, which has become one of the biggest annual video game showcases since the collapse of E3, a hard date for "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was revealed.

The release date came at the end of a gameplay trailer presented at Summer Game Fest, accompanied by a round of hooting and applause from the audience. Gamers can't wait to play the PS5 exclusive; considering how well-received the first title in the series was, many assume its next-gen successor will be equally, if not more, impressive. Its expansion content, "Miles Morales," was also critically acclaimed on release.

Last month's PlayStation showcase gave an early, lengthy look at "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," which revealed that both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will star in the game. The footage also gave a detailed look at one of the game's main antagonists, the supervillain hunter, Kraven. However, perhaps the most exciting element of the game, and what a lot of marketing is already centering around, is Peter's new black symbiote suit, which by its very nature teases the inclusion of franchise-favorite, Venom.