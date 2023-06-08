Sonic Superstars Gives The Series' Classic Gameplay A 3D Spin Later This Year
While Sonic the Hedgehog's 3D escapades have always been a bit hit or miss, it's a generally accepted rule that his 2D endeavors are more consistently, traditionally fun. "Sonic Mania" in 2017 set a good precedent for modern 2D Sonic games, and the blue hedgehog's next endeavor is slated to keep up the trend, while also introducing its fair share of new and revamped concepts and opportunities for fun.
During today's Summer Game Fest presentation, Sega officially unveiled "Sonic Superstars," a new Sonic sidescroller game bringing Sonic and his friends to an original 2.5D world for another high-speed platforming adventure. The game is set to emulate the general feel of classic Sonic games in speed and gameplay, while also providing gorgeous 3D graphics and new abilities. Join Sonic and company as they travel to the mysterious Northstar Islands in an effort to stop the latest world-conquering scheme from Dr. Eggman, as well as his new partner, classic "Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble" bad guy Fang the Sniper.
New features, classic characters
Information about "Sonic Superstars" is currently limited only to what was shown in the premiere trailer and on the official site, but there's still plenty to be excited about. First and foremost, players can take control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy, as well as use all of their associated abilities. More interestingly, the game features multiplayer co-op functionality for up to four players at once, allowing you and your friends to control the whole squad and run through levels.
Speaking of, there are multiple new levels to explore, from sunny islands to lush jungles to digital landscapes. Bonus levels have also made a comeback, including both a new 3D bonus level and a revamped version of the classic "Sonic the Hedgehog" bonus level with the rotating labyrinth. Some of these levels include situational abilities like running along the sides of walls and transforming into digital jellyfish. Plus, you can harness the powers of the Chaos Emeralds to access new situational abilities. These include more mundane options like jumping up waterfalls, as well as weirder and wilder powers like multiplying yourself.
"Sonic Superstars" is slated for release sometime in Fall 2023, with confirmed platforms including PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you sign up for Sega's newsletter on the game's official website, you can get an exclusive skin for Amy when the game releases.