Sonic Superstars Gives The Series' Classic Gameplay A 3D Spin Later This Year

Information about "Sonic Superstars" is currently limited only to what was shown in the premiere trailer and on the official site, but there's still plenty to be excited about. First and foremost, players can take control of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, or Amy, as well as use all of their associated abilities. More interestingly, the game features multiplayer co-op functionality for up to four players at once, allowing you and your friends to control the whole squad and run through levels.

Speaking of, there are multiple new levels to explore, from sunny islands to lush jungles to digital landscapes. Bonus levels have also made a comeback, including both a new 3D bonus level and a revamped version of the classic "Sonic the Hedgehog" bonus level with the rotating labyrinth. Some of these levels include situational abilities like running along the sides of walls and transforming into digital jellyfish. Plus, you can harness the powers of the Chaos Emeralds to access new situational abilities. These include more mundane options like jumping up waterfalls, as well as weirder and wilder powers like multiplying yourself.

"Sonic Superstars" is slated for release sometime in Fall 2023, with confirmed platforms including PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. If you sign up for Sega's newsletter on the game's official website, you can get an exclusive skin for Amy when the game releases.