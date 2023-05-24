Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Trailer Unveils Kraven The Hunter, Symbiote Suit

The trailer shows a bit of Kraven's frustration at his (or rather his team's) inability to find "worthy" prey at the start, but mostly it highlights a gameplay set piece where Kraven pursues Dr. Curt Connors (a.k.a., The Lizard) with other villains — and possibly heroes — likely to show up on his itinerary as well. Outside of the inclusion of The Lizard — who appears to have become even bigger and toothier after molting — and Kraven, the trailer also shows off some fairly smooth transitions between controlling Peter and Miles, with each bringing their own spider powers to the action. But perhaps even bigger than Kraven is Peter's new suit making an appearance.

The black suit will definitely be in "Spider-Man 2," and its nuances are apparent fairly quickly. Peter uses the symbiote in a fashion not unlike Cletus Kasady (Carnage), often ignoring his usual webbing in favor of inky tendrils — oftentimes shooting out several at once. And of course, being under the influence of the alien symbiote, this Peter displays some rather uncharacteristic aggression toward, well, everyone.

It's difficult to tell where the gameplay video takes place in the story, so the black suit (and maybe even Venom?) may appear early on, toward the midpoint, or not until the end. We won't have a clear picture until "Spider-Man 2" releases in the fall of 2023, but it's probably safe to assume Kraven, Connors, and the symbiote aren't the only new threats.