How To Check The Battery Health On Your iPad

Sometimes, an iPad's battery may seem like It doesn't last as long as it used to. Although this is completely normal, some users might experience a drastic drop in battery life. If you feel like your iPad only lasts a couple of hours on a single charge, whether it's a tad old or brand new, we recommend you check its battery health.

All the latest iPad models with Wi-Fi connectivity, right from the M2 iPad Pro to the iPad mini (6th Generation), promise up to 10 hours of battery backup on a single charge. Further, those with cellular connectivity offer up to nine hours of backup.

Even one-generation-older models offer a similar time if you're using them for surfing the web on a wireless network, watching videos, or listening to music. However, in due course, as you use the device, the battery starts to age, reducing the charge capacity. This is what you experience as a drop in total usage time between charges.

Although this is bound to happen, the rate at which it does can be of concern, and that is what you'll discern by checking the battery's health. Unlike the steps to view battery health on an iPhone, an iPad's battery health isn't as obviously accessible.