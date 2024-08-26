USB Hub Vs. USB Dock: What's The Difference And Which Do You Need?

If you've ever needed extra ports that your laptop manufacturer declined to provide, you'll find yourself shopping for peripherals to add them. Innumerable in form factor and varying wildly in price, these run the gamut from slim, gum pack-sized dongles that slip neatly into a bag all the way to monstrous, brick-sized gadgets that require additional power and can support multiple displays or other devices. Invariably, manufacturers will refer to these products as USB hubs in some cases and as USB docks or docking stations in others. There seems to be no rhyme or reason to those names, and all these devices fill a similar role, with the main variations manifesting in port selection, size, transfer speed, and power.

Advertisement

In the process of breaking down the differences between a USB hub and a USB dock or docking station, you'll be able to determine which one is best for you while gaining an understanding of their various capabilities. Buying the wrong port extension device can be aggravating, as you might not get enough transfer speed, portability, or power. For instance, if you need to be able to transfer large files very quickly, an underpowered USB hub or dock will have a more limited read/write speed that can slow you down. Or maybe you require portability so you can quickly turn a coffee shop into your office on the go. In that case, you might be fine sacrificing a bit of speed. So, let's dive into the divide between USB hubs and docks to uncover the right choice for you.

Advertisement