6 Of The Best Docking Stations For Your MacBook Pro

As the MacBook Pro has evolved, it has many things to love. There have been upgrades to displays, operational power, battery life, memory, and storage. If you were to go back to a MacBook Pro from 15 years ago, you would be amazed at the progress that has been made in creating what is still one of the most desired laptops on the market. The current MacBook Pro is not perfect, however, and is missing a few things that we used to take for granted on the older models, for example, connector ports. Whether they be USB ports, an Ethernet port, or even a FireWire port (remember FireWire?), the sides of the MacBook Pro used to give you many options to plug in different devices.

Currently, the base MacBook Pro features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a SDXC card slot, and an HDMI port. That is incredibly restricting if you have various displays and drives. Plus, it cuts out the ability to use older forms of connectors, like USB-A or hardwiring your internet connection with Ethernet.

So, people have had to turn to docking stations to increase their MacBook connection abilities. Finding the right docking station can be a little daunting if you aren't familiar with what kind of ports you may need. After consulting reviews from publications and customers alike, here are six different docking stations for your MacBook Pro that can satisfy a variety of connector needs, as well as budget ranges.

