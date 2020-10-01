OWC’s new Thunderbolt 4 hub packs three ports and unique design

Hardware company OWC has announced a new computing accessory simply called the OWC Thunderbolt Hub. This model, as its name indicates, is a USB hub made for PCs that feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and users who need additional ports. With the new hub, users can transform their PC’s single Thunderbolt 4 port into one that supports both USB-C and USB-A connectors; it also offers a new architecture that, according to OWC, ‘reinvents the daisy chain’ in a very convenient way.

While USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 are both great, the arrival of this new connectivity option has also ushered in the age of ultra-slim laptops with too few ports. If your laptop only has one or two USB-C ports, you’ll likely need a hub to use all of your accessories, external monitors, and more. The issue is compounded with the Thunderbolt 4 standard, which is still new and, therefore, there’s a general lack of docks and hubs that support it.

Put simply, OWC’s newly announced Thunderbolt Hub will effectively turn a single Thunderbolt 4 port into three total ports. Users can connect Thunderbolt and USB-C devices, of which there is a huge variety available. This can include, for example, plugging two external monitors and an external hard drive into your laptop via its single Thunderbolt 4 port.

The OWC Thunderbolt Hub supports the company’s ClingOn cable stabilizer, as well as the Kensington Nano Security Slot anti-theft feature. As well, users can customize the hub’s LED to suit their own needs. As mentioned, the product also offers a unique daisy chain experience that enables users to remove devices from one chain in the lineup without causing the others to disconnect.

Assuming you have a Thunderbolt 4 PC, you can preorder the OWC Thunderbolt Hub from MacSales.com for $149 USD; shipping to buyers will start later this month.