What Is A DP Cable, And Is It Different From HDMI?

Some of the most popular cables today include DP and HDMI cables. But what exactly is the difference between the two, and is one better than the other? First of all, DP stands for DisplayPort, while HDMI means High-Definition Media Interface. Both types of cables connect technology, like computers and gaming consoles, to other devices like monitors and TVs. Both DisplayPort and HDMI cables facilitate the transfer of audio and video from one device to another. However, the ways these cables work and their capabilities differ slightly.

DP cables were designed to replace the older DVI, LVDS, and VGA cables that dominated the tech industry during the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s. DisplayPort cables are more complex and provide a series of improvements when compared to older cable types. Some of the major benefits of a DP cable include compatibility with high-resolution monitors, the ability to send both audio and video through a single cable, and support high refresh rates, resulting in a crisper images.

DisplayPort cables work similar to Ethernet cables because of the way they send data packets between devices. This feature allows DP cables to be highly efficient and makes them ideal for high-speed computers. While computers are the most common application for DP cables, they're also used for DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and gaming consoles. That said, remember that DP cables do not support Ethernet and cannot be used to connect devices to the Internet.