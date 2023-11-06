10 Essential Gadgets You Need If You Work Remotely

In the past few years, more workers than ever have found themselves freed from the confines of an office. Thanks to advances in technology and internet access, remote work has surged in popularity. According to data from Gallup, 29% of U.S. employees with remote-capable jobs are working exclusively out of the office, while over half work on a hybrid arrangement. That trend doesn't look to be slowing down, as remote workers report an improvement in work-life balance, less burnout, and higher productivity.

However, working remotely is a different paradigm than office work, and according to that same data, the biggest challenge remote workers face is decreased access to resources and equipment. In other words, remote work means investing in the gadgets needed to optimize your work life. That's certainly been the case for me, and I've tested a variety of products to find gadgets that take the friction out of my workflow.

To help you be your most efficient self as you work from home, from the coffee shop, or the airport gate, here are 10 of the most essential gadgets for remote work, with the best products I've found in each category. As someone who mostly works from home but also loves to spend a couple of days each week toiling away at my favorite espresso joint, these are the gadgets I've gotten the most mileage out of.